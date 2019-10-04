The Cody football team overcame early turnovers and an early deficit to defeat the Red Devils 21-6 and hold on to a perfect season record Friday in Evanston.
Broncs running back Nic Talich scored the first of two touchdowns with under three minutes in the second quarter that, combined with a Jackson Gail PAT, turned a 6-0 deficit into a 7-6 lead that Cody (5-0) would grow in the second half to seal the win.
Talich led the way with more than 100 yards rushing and the two scores, while Nathan Wilson added a late touchdown run. The Broncs finished with more than 300 total yards, most of those on the ground.
Early on, neither team could keep the ball on the ground. Cody finished with three fumbles and Evanston five. The Red Devils (0-5) capitalized on the Broncs’ first lost fumble inside their 10 yard line, turning it into a 6-0 lead in the opening quarter.
In the second quarter Cody finished a nearly 100-yard drive with Talich’s 5-yard run. Gail made all three of his PATs, but the first proved to be the crucial point.
Talich finished a 92-yard drive in the third quarter with another touchdown run to put Cody ahead 14-6.
The Broncs recovered another Red Devils fumble in the fourth and, after a number of runs by Matt Sandoval to move down the field, Wilson scored from 3 yards out for Cody’s third and final score midway through the fourth.
Sandoval cut short Evanston’s next drive with an interception.
Cody hosts Powell at 7 p.m. Friday at Spike Vannoy Stadium. Powell was the No. 5-ranked team in Class 3A going into Friday night. Cody was ranked second behind Star Valley. Last year the Broncs defeated the Panthers 22-10 in Powell.
