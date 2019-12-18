About halfway through the season, the Northwest College women’s basketball team has won twice as many games as it won all last season.
Going into its holiday break, the Lady Trappers are 8-7.
“Our team continues to improve,” said coach Cam Levett.
Northwest split two games last weekend on the road, falling to Bismarck State, 88-53, and toppling United Tribes Tech, 84-62.
“We’ve been on the road a lot this season,” Levett said. “It has taught us a lot about what we can achieve as a team. Playing a lot of freshmen big minutes will only benefit us come Region IX time.”
The Trappers shot just 25.8 percent from the floor in the Bismarck game and had no one in double figures. Adela Smutna was the team’s leading scorer with nine.
Tess Henry and Samiyah Worrell scored 17 points each against United Tribes, with Smutna contributing 11 points and Riley Aino 10.
“We’re looking forward to a more manageable schedule,” Levett said. “No more three games in three days. I like where this program is going.”
The Northwest men played some high-powered offensive basketball against the same two teams, but lost 107-102 to Bismarck and 99-96 to United Tribes.
The men are 7-8 entering their holiday break.
Kyle Brown continued his torrid scoring pace with 35 points against Bismarck and 28 against United Tribes.
Against United Tribes, the Trappers shot 52.8 percent from the field and had six players in double figures and still lost.
Behind Brown were Jerome Mabry, 20 points, Max Dehon and Alan Swenson, 13 each, and Josh Petteno and Rambo Baydal, 11 points apiece.
Both Northwest teams next play at Cabre Gym on Jan. 5 against Williston State.
