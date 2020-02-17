The University of Wyoming’s Cowboy Joe Club’s 20th annual auction is operating through the month of February.
Money raised through online bidding for more than 100 sports-related items is funneled through the club to help more than 400 student-athletes.
Supporters of the school can bid on such things as a game-used Wyoming football and other sports memorabilia, sideline passes at football games, courtside seats at basketball games and NCAA wrestling championship tickets. Additional items will be put up for bid at times during the auction.
Auction dates are Feb. 1-29. To participate, bidders should go to cowboyjoeclub.com. For questions, those inquiring should call (307) 766-6242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.