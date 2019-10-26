Running

The Filly cross country team won the state championship Saturday in Afton. Pictured are (from left) Riley Welch, Nicole Wagler, Kaya Jackson, Rachel Sanchez, Baylee Stafford, Ellie Osborne, Ava Stafford, Jariah Cogdill, Ashton Powell, Emmy Bower. (Courtesy photo)
 Depth ruled for the Cody girls cross country team Saturday as the Fillies claimed the 3A state championship at Star Valley.
 
Cody put three runners in the top 10 and its other two scorers in the top 21 in the 5-kilometer race.
 
For the third year in a row, the top three finishers completed the route in the same order. While Sydney Thorvaldson of Rawlins won the individual crown, Cody's Riley Smith and Baylee Stafford went 2-3.
 
Thorvaldson won in 17 minutes, 32 seconds. Smith finished in 19:25, with Stafford next across the line in 20:07.
 
This was the Cody girls' first state title since 2013.
 
Emmy Bower joined Smith and Stafford in earning All-State recognition for the Fillies by placing ninth in 20:28. The other Cody scorers were Ava Stafford, Baylee's sister, 19th in 21:07, and Ashton Powell, 21st in 21:09.
 
The Fillies' point total was 52, a comfortable margin ahead of host Star Valley's 69. Buffalo was third with 111 points.
 
Senior Owen Preston, all-state as a freshman and barely missing out the last two years, gained that honor again for the Cody boys. Preston was fifth in 16:50 behind Star Valley winner Peter Visser's 16:01.
 
Visser's time was the fastest of the day in all classes.
 
David Juergens (30), Wyatt Becker (33), Riley Nielson (42) and Braydon Bond (70), were the other Bronc scorers in the season-ending meet.

