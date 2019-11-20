Two weeks into the season, the Northwest College women’s basketball has three victories.
During the entirety of last season, the Lady Trappers won four games.
“Just one shy,” said coach Cam Levet, pleased with the promise the 2019-2020 team, now 3-3, is showing. “I like the direction we’re going.”
Last week, the women defeated Rocky Mountain College’s JV 66-53, then split in the Big Horn Federal Shootout, falling to Bismarck State 82-66 and defeating an all-star club 85-47.
This represents a rejuvenated start for a mostly newly-recruited team that is trying to erase memories of 4-26 last year.
These players are aware of the old record, but want to put it in the rear-view mirror.
Fifteen Trappers got into the game and 13 scored against the All-Stars with Kendall Wright (12), Sapirah Broussard (11) and Lily Henry (10) in double figures.
Northwest has had diversified scoring, with Adela Smutna’s 11 tops in the Rocky game and Raquel Turner’s 13 in the Bismarck game.
Sophomore Henry, the older sister of returnee Tess Henry, from Morgan, Utah, has turned in several similar games.
Two years older, Lily Henry was out of school for two years, but got the urge to play again while watching Tess compete for the Trappers last season.
“She’s always been my best friend, so it made it easy (to go to Powell),” she said. “I love it here.”
Getting back into basketball shape after a two-year hiatus, was not easy for Henry.
“It was a hard challenge for me,” she said. After running a half-marathon, she learned the workouts did not precisely match what she needed to bring to the court.
Meanwhile, she feels the Trappers are getting better quickly.
“Definitely, every day we’re improving,” Henry said.
Turner, a freshman guard from Aurora, Colo., is a sparkplug.
“I chose to come here because Coach Cam really reached out to me for a long time,” Turner said, “and I really liked the campus.”
Samiyah Worrell is another new guard from Fountain, Colo.
“We’re a better team than last year,” said Worrell, who was not part of that squad.
After the big win over the All-Stars, Worrell said, “I feel good. I feel confident.”
