The Cody indoor track team broke through a period of sickness to post good results at the indoor track meet last weekend in Gillette.
Grace Shaffer won two individual events, Riley Smith recorded first and second place finishes and helped power the 1,600-meter sprint relay to a victory.
Jazlyn Waltari, Holly Spiering and Baylee Stafford contributed to the relay victory as the Fillies continued to show their strength in middle and long distance running events.
Shaffer, part of two other fourth place relay teams, won the pole vault by clearing 11 feet and ran 9.11 in the 55-meter hurdles.
Smith won the two-mile run in 11:38.34 and came in second in the 400 at 1:04.39.
For the small Broncs team, Wyatt Becker secured two top-10 finishes in the mile and two-mile, while Isaac Taylor finished fourth in the 55-meter hurdles.
