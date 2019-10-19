Due to a rule snafu, the Cody boys and girls cross country teams could not compete at full strength during the 3A West Regional championships in Lander on Friday.
Coach Maggie Kirkham said she had to hold out most of the Fillies and Broncs top runners or they would have been ineligible for the state championships next Saturday.
Under WHSSA rules, the runners can only compete eight times during the fall season, Kirkham said, and the participation of several runners in the recent Race for Hope, even though they entered for charity, not even to race their best, but only for a workout, would have put them over the limit.
Kirkham said it was her fault that most of the best runners could not enter and Cody could field only partial teams.
Girls' No. 1 and No. 2 runners Riley Smith and Baylee Stafford did not run, nor did top boys runner Owen Preston.
One Fillies bright spot was freshman Ava Stafford placing ninth in the 5-kilometer course in 21:35 and earning All-Conference recognition.
Nicole Wagler in 26th was the next fastest Cody runner in 22:50.
With a diminished team, Cody finished sixth in the team event behind winner Lander,
The Cody boys did not have enough runners for a team score. Freshman Riley Nielson in 34th was the top Broncs runner in 19:52.
(0) comments
