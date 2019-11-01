The Cody football team opened the 3A football playoffs with a statement on Friday.
That statement was offense, as the Broncs (8-1) beat Worland 55-26 despite chilly conditions at Spike Vannoy Field.
The Broncs finished with 396 rushing yards and a balanced offensive attack featuring five different scorers. Tristan Blatt led the corps with two touchdowns and an interception, while Matt Sandoval chipped in a touchdown and an interception. Sandoval finished the night with 160 rushing yards on 16 carries.
The Broncs out gained Worland 476-179 in total offensive yards.
Although Worland (3-6) kept the game close with 20 points in the second quarter, Cody blew it open in the third, scoring back-to-back touchdowns to finally put it out of reach.
After committing five fumbles in their win last week against Green River, the Broncs had none on Friday and had no turnovers after throwing an interception early in the first quarter.
The game had a sloppy start as the teams combined for three turnovers in the first 2:16 of play.
Just 16 seconds in, Blatt intercepted a Worland pass on their first play from scrimmage, but the Warriors quickly returned the favor with a pick of their own.
After Keaton Stone recovered a Warriors fumble, the Broncs took a 7-0 lead on their next drive.
It happened when Blatt took a screen pass from Hays 27 yards to the end zone. The score capped off a four play, 41 yard drive.
On the next possession, Jackson Gail intercepted a Worland pass. Nic Talich ran it in from 4 yards out 29 seconds later and before the first quarter was even halfway done, the Broncs had a 14-0 lead.
The Warriors drove downfield on their next drive but Rudy Sanford threw his third interception when Sandoval caught a Texas blooper pass.
He stayed on the field for offense and kept working, bulldozing a 40-yard run to the house. The score was 20-0 after Cody failed to convert on a fake kick pass attempt at 2:05 in the first.
After a dominating first the Broncs gave way to back and forth football in the second.
At 9:58, Luke Mortimer found a hole in the Cody defense and rushed 64 yards for a score. After the Warriors missed the PAT it was 20-6.
Cody answered right back to make it 27-6 when Talich ran 32 yards for a score with 6:31 left in the half.
On the ensuing kickoff, Mortimer made a great cut along the sideline and ran it back 80 yards to keep it a two-touchdown game.
The Broncs didn't miss a beat and with 2:12 left in the second, Drew Trotter ran in a 1 yard dive to make it 34-13.
But the Warriors weren't checked out for the half just yet. They would push all the way down the field and score just 1:17 later on a 14-yard TD reception to Jorey Anderson.
Sandoval finished the half with 110 rushing yards on nine carries while Talich had 92 rushing yards on 10 carries.
By halftime Cody had already scored more points than their previous two games combined, but it was also the most they had given up all season in one half. The defense reversed course in the second half, keeping Worland scoreless until the last minute of the game.
The Broncs wasted no time getting started to start the third as Talich finished off a long drive at 9:15 in the third with a 9-yard rushing TD to make it 41-20.
The Broncs struck again at 3:43 in the third, but this time through the air, as Blatt hauled in his second TD. Hunter Hays found him with a perfectly placed 48 yard crossing route as Blatt saw nothing but green field ahead once beating the cornerback. After Gail nailed the PAT it was 48-20.
Although homecoming was on Sept. 27 the Broncs did welcome back three injured teammates back to the field on Friday night as Hayden Bronnenberg, Paul Lovera and Charlie Beaudrie all saw playing time after each being out for the last six weeks.
Beaudrie ran in a 6-yard score with 6:40 remaining to push the Broncs passed the half-century mark for the first time this season.
Worland added a final score on a Mortimer 28-yard TD reception with 55.2 seconds remaining.
Next week the Broncs will take on Powell (5-4) in the 3A semifinals. It should be a Big Horn Brawl for the ages as the teams compete for a trip to Laramie and the state championship. It will be the first time these teams have met in the playoffs since the 2013 semifinals, when the Panthers knocked off the Broncs before winning a championship.
Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. at Spike Vannoy Field.
