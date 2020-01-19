Sophomore Bradley Fick's showing in the 100-yard backstroke qualified him in his seventh individual event this season for the Cody boys swim team.
In the same event at the Worland Triangular Friday, freshman Joseph Killpack posted a state qualifying time in his fifth individual event.
Fick finished in 1 minute, 8.32 seconds. Killpack was right behind him in 1:08.45.
Scored as dual meets, the Broncs lost to Worland, 180-100, and Riverton, 172.5-105.5.
Porter Laing won the 1-meter diving with 150.65 points in that meet. Saturday, at the Warrior Invite, Laing placed fourth in the 14-diver field with 166.05 points.
Cody finished seventh out of seven teams.
