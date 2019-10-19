The Cody volleyball team faced off with two of the top teams in the state during the weekend.
On the road Friday, the Fillies lost to No. 5 Rock Springs 3-0. Saturday at home they fell to No. 1 Kelly Walsh 3-0.
Cody was outmatched against the top team in the state Saturday. In the first set, a 9-2 run by the Lady Trojans made it 20-9. An ace by Riley Welch and out hit by KW capped off a 4-0 run by Cody late in the game. The Fillies lost the game 25-12.
The Fillies best play came in the second set. Kills by Autumn Wilson and Welch and an ace by Wilson made it a one-point game early on. Kelly Walsh would go up by four a short time later, but some key blocks, including one by Lake Harrison, and an out of rotation call on KW made it 15-14. The Lady Trojans slowly pulled away after than and went on to win the match 25-18.
The third set was the worst of the day for Cody, as the Fillies quickly found themselves down 13-3. Cody scored just six more points in the set and lost 25-9.
On Friday, Rock Springs defeated the Fillies 25-17, 25-12, 25-15.
(0) comments
