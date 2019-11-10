The Yellowstone Quake survived two close calls to sweep the visiting Butte Cobras over the weekend, 6-5, and 7-6, at Riley Arena.
 
The victories moved the Quake to 5-12-1 on the season in North American Tier III junior hockey. Butte, 1-17, is in last place in the Frontier Division.
 
Dylan Rumpke scored a hat trick in the opening game as Yellowstone built a 6-3 lead before allowing Butte to threaten.
 
The reverse was the case in the second game, the Quake piling up four goals in the third period to overtake Butte after falling behind 3-0 in the first period.
 
Rumpke scored two more goals late during that rally.
 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.