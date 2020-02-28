The Quake flexed some offensive muscle Friday while weathering an offensive surge from Gillette in an 8-5 win at Riley Arena to clinch the No. 4 seed and some home ice advantage in the postseason.
An offensive surge in the first and second quarters by the Quake put the team in a strong position with a 7-0 advantage, but after Gillette scored five straight it was the player’s ability to defeat 5-on-4 and 5-on-3 power plays late in the final period that proved the difference.
Forward Dylan Rumpke capped a sterling night with an open-net goal in the final minute to seal the win and a hat trick on the night.
Jon Greene added a pair of goals to help lead the way, as multiple players stepped on defense to stem the Gillette rally.
