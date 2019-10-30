High schools present varsity letters at the end of seasons. This year, Meeteetse football players should receive medals of valor for making it to the end of the season at all.
All 10 of them.
Yes, it is six-man football, not 11-man, as most of the country plays. But it is lonely on the sidelines with so few bodies in uniform.
One common National Football League phrase is “Next man up.” That means if a player is injured the coach plugs in a replacement from the depth chart.
Longhorns coach Zeb Hagen had a playbook, but no depth chart. He did not get dizzy memorizing players’ names.
Just getting to 4-4, where the Longhorns are today on the cusp of a Friday afternoon 1A playoff game at Hanna-Elk Mountain, is an achievement to be admired.
Meeteetse is the personification of perseverance.
With just 10 guys, Hagen made sure everyone was capable of playing every position – just in case. And some guys did get time at every position. Quarterback for a minute. Center for a day.
Hovering in the background was what if? Were the Longhorns a sprained ankle and a twisted knee away from administrators shutting down the season? The line between being warriors and risking too much was dodged.
Asa Eldredge, one of four seniors, an all-around player, and all-around athlete, debated finishing high school elsewhere to enhance his chance of playing college ball.
But he stuck, not wishing to abandon his hometown of 325 people. Though when Ten Sleep forfeited its season for lack of players he feared the same might happen to Meeteetse.
“Personally, I wondered if we were going to become a laughingstock,” Eldredge said.
Eldredge hurt his thumb, then an ankle. One week he was supposed to be sidelined in bandages, but played, the philosophy the Longhorns adopted running through his mind.
“It was kind of like tighten the knot and pull through,” he said.
Meaning slight windshield dings and minor dents would not park the car. Only if the main body was totaled.
There were aches, cramps, bruises, but no major cracks, not in games, nor in practice.
Hagen coached two-and-a-half months without much full contact.
“He did a really terrific job of keeping us safe in practice,” Eldredge said.
If a Longhorn was belted hard enough to leave a game for a bit, he wondered who would step in.
“Most other teams have another set of players,” said senior Courtney Braten. “When you have a full team you think, ‘There are two guys to replace me.’”
Not in Meeteetse.
Sometimes, Hagen said, a player signaled for a brief in-game rest and he said, “Sorry, I can’t do that.”
Never, Hagen said, did Longhorns use the excuse of lack of numbers for a loss.
“They came to compete,” he said.
The Magnificent 10 – Eldredge, Braten, Brandon Tew, Kaden Redding, Dace Bennett, Kalvin Erickson, Mickle Ogden, Skye Blue Keller, Jonathan Blessing and Hadley Abarr – constitute their own honor roll.
One reason the roster was so thin was a shortage of freshman class boys in the school of about 40. As in zero.
Braten, Tew and Redding are also seniors. When they and Eldredge reflected on the grit and steadfastness needed to navigate this season, they all use the word “proud.”
“I’m proud of everyone on this team,” said Redding, who this year added blocking and receiving to his defensive background. “I’ve done things I’ve never done before. We’re been prettty lucky as far as health.”
Bennett suffered from leg cramps. Tew coped with a virus. Ogden smacked an elbow. Abarr had the wind knocked out of him. They all got back up and went back in.
These things happen during the course of a football season. No one quit. Everyone was too busy to complain.
“We all had to learn to play with 10 guys,” Tew said. “All I think about when I’m out there is, ‘How am I going to help the guy next to me?’”
They all helped each other.
For making it through, for making the playoffs, this band of Longhorn brothers should change their name to Survivors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.