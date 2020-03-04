Spring is on its way. One can smell it. As the daytime temperatures warm, the air gives off the aroma of an earth that is reawakening. The odors are a mixture of wet grasses and leaves and freshly tilled fields prior to planting. It is a rich, pungent, loamy odor that permeates the senses and invigorates animal, fowl and humans.
Already, geese and ducks are sitting on nests, thanks to the mild winter we have witnessed at the lower elevations of Park County and the surrounding Big Horn Basin. Soon, the next sign of spring will be the melting of ice on the reservoirs and an increase in lower elevation snowmelt, flushing streams and rivers which, in turn, sends a signal to native cutthroat and wild rainbow trout to begin their annual spawning behavior by swimming upstream to find ancestral spawning grounds and begin another generation of trout for anglers to catch in future seasons.
The coming of spring brings promises of a new beginning. I am convinced every living creature benefits from this promise. Newborn calves and colts leap and frolic in pastures while their parents and older siblings eagerly nibble at the barely emerging sweet grasses. In a short while, these green shoots will be knee high and trees and shrubs will be filled with leaves, flowers and fruit.
Humans change during the transition from winter to spring, too. Now, countenances are no longer hidden beneath parkas that have protected them from the wind chill and winter weather. Rosy cheeks have replaced the pale and pasty complexions of winter and bright, cheerful smiles are visible along with a more distinct bounce in one’s step, as if all of us had just won the lottery or received some special prize that makes us happier individuals.
This change in weather is not always visible underwater, but the same changes being seen on terra firma are also occurring in aquatic environments. The mayfly, stonefly and caddis nymphs whose eggs were deposited before the winter months have hatched, fed and grown unseen by any creatures other than fish. Now, these insects’ biological clocks are saying it is time for larvae or nymphs to emerge into the first hatches of spring. The progression of these hatches will first be midges, then blue-winged olives and winter stoneflies, soon to be followed by March brown mayflies, Squalla golden stoneflies, Mother’s Day caddis and so on throughout the rest of the year.
Now that ice fishing conditions are about to change with the warming days and nights, other anglers will be checking spinning and fly fishing gear so they will be ready for the daily improving fishing conditions locally. As spring works its way ever higher in elevation, rivers and streams locked in ice will soon be swollen with water and the trout that have been relatively dormant during the winter months will go on a feeding binge and gaining weight spring through fall. Spring is coming. Have you seen the signs, too?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.