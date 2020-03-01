In his second year of Wyoming varsity track, after transferring from a school in Alaska, Isaac Taylor is finding his form with Cody.
And in his first trip to Laramie for indoor track Friday, he performed better than he ever has. Taylor won the high jump clearing 6-feet-3-inches at the Last Chance Meet for a new personal record. He also PR’ed in the 55-meter hurdles to finish third in 8.49.
The Cody indoor track team split up Friday to head to a pair of meets, in Laramie and Gillette, to gear up for this weekend’s state tournament in Gillette. In both locations Broncs and Fillies performed well and recorded top finishes.
The small group did big things. Daniel Geoghegan finished second in pole vault, clearing 11-feet-2-inches and Grace Shaffer won girls pole vault by clearing 11-09.25.
The group that went to Gillette also had plenty of reasons to celebrate.
The Fillies racked up wins in five races, two relays and long jump. Engdahl was particularly pleased with Elaine Seibert in the 55 meter as she hit a new PR to win the race in 7.44.
Additionally, Riley Smith finished first in the mile (5:20.20), Nevaeh Asay in 55-meter hurdles (9.68), Jazlyn Waltari in the 200 (29.84), Ava Stafford in the 800 (2:38.76) and Holly Spiering in the long jump (14-02). Cody also got wins in the sprint medley relay (4:25.12) and 4x400 relay (4:33.86).
Wyatt Becker led the Broncs in Gillette with wins in the 1,600 (5:02.21) and 800 (2:15.92). Jackson Gail also won the 400 in 56.90 and the sprint medley relay won in 4:11.02.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.