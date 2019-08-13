Layton, Utah, 6, Wasilla, Alaska, 0
Two home runs helped power Layton, Utah, to the Northwest Class A Regional Championship on Tuesday over Wasilla, Alaska.
In the third, Carson Shaffer hit a double, followed by a homer to left by Cameron Day to give Utah a 4-0 lead. Then in the fifth, Shaffer hit a solo shot to center to make it 5-0.
Two errors helped the Lancers get on the board with one run in the first. In the second, singles by Braxton wright, Caden Zundel and Caleb Brown made it 2-0.
Utah's final run came after an error and fly out in the seventh.
Only three Alaska runners were able to reach base during the game.
Utah finished with nine hits. Brown, Shaffer and Riley Hill went 2-4, and Zundel, Wright and Day 1-3.
For the Road Warriors, Clayton Boyett went 1-3.
Day earned the win, going 7 innings, striking out 15 and giving up one hit.
Austin Robertson took the loss for Wasilla, giving up five runs on nine hits through 6 innings. Kyle Graham pitched 1 inning and allowed one run.
Layton, Utah, 5, Burley, Idaho, 4
In a play-in game to the championship Tuesday, Utah defeated Idaho 5-4.
The Green Sox scored first, with two runs in the third on a single, two walks, an error and hit batter.
The Lancers got one run back in the fourth. In the sixth, Day reached on a double, Hill hit a single and the Kofed tied the game on a fielder's choice. After a hit batter, Brown hit a single to make it 4-2.
In the seventh, Day hit another double and scored on a groundout by Hill.
Burley made a late charge. Ramiro Garcia started the seventh with a double and scored on a single by Kody Condie. Another run scored on a single by Slayder Watterson.
The go-ahead run was on first when Utah got the final two batters to strikeout to end the game.
Offensively for Utah, Brown and Day went 3-4, Jackson Hoffman 2-4, Hill 1-2 and Marcus Garza 1-4.
Burley had nine hits. Slayder Watterson and Garcia went 2-3, Izaak Macias, Jace Robinson 2-4 and Condie 1-4.
Hoffman started for Utah and gave up two runs on three hits through 4 innings. Braxton Wright pitched 3 innings and allowed two runs on six hits for the win.
Andrew Farrins took the loss, giving up three runs on eight hits through 5 1/3 innings. Garcia pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on two hits and Macias threw 1/3 of an inning and gave up no hits.
