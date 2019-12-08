The Yellowstone Quake junior hockey team lost a pair of games over the weekend at Great Falls.
The Quake kept it close Friday, falling 3-1 with Dylan Rumpke scoring in the third period on assists by Cade Rosansky and Jon Green. Goalie Michael Allman saved 75 of 78 shots.
Saturday Great Falls dominated 10-0. Allman saved 60 of 70 shots.
The Quake take a break from conference play next week to travel to the NA3HL Showcase in Blaine, Minn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.