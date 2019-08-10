Few of the close calls seemed to go the Cody Legion baseball team's way Saturday night against Burley, so it was only fitting that the game end on one.
The Cubs' comeback was cut short when the game-tying run was called out at the plate to end the game.
Trailing by three in the top of the seventh, Tristan Blatt and Tyler Grenz drew walks. Elijah Leyva then hit a single to bring in one run. Ethan Johnston was hit by a pitch and Cody Phillips hit a single just past short to score one run. Leyva then headed home and looked to be under the tag, but was called out to end the game with Burley up 9-8.
Cody struggled early on offensively, while the Green Sox took advantage of some pitching struggles for the Cubs.
Burley scored three runs in the first and two in the second to go up 5-0. After holding the Green Sox scoreless in the third, the Cubs got on the board with their first hits of the game.
Jared Grenz reached on a bunt and scored on a triple to center by Blatt, who scored on a wild pitch.
In the fifth after Johnston made a big catch at second and tossed to shortstop Tyler Grenz to catch the runner trying to tag up for a double play, the Green Sox would score four runs on three singles, a walk and double.
In the sixth, Jared Grenz was hit by a pitch and Blatt drew a walk. Both scored on a double by Jack Schroeder to left. Tyler Grenz then hit a triple and scored on a ground out to make it 6-9. Cody had the bases loaded after Leyva hit a single, Johnston was hit by a pitch and Phillips drew a walk, but the final two batters of the inning struck out.
After two quick outs in the bottom of the frame, Burley loaded the bases before Tyler Grenz struck out the final batter.
Cody finished with eight hits. Leyva went 2-3, Schroeder 2-4, Blatt 1-2, Jared Grenz 1-3 and Phillips 1-4.
Max Williams took the loss, giving up four runs on four hits through 1 inning. Leyva went 3 2/3 innings and gave up five runs on six hits. Tyler Grenz pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up no runs on three hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.