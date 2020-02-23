The Yellowstone Quake will be playoff-bound for the first time in two years after a weekend split.
On Saturday, the Quake (18-24-2) won 2-1 over Sheridan (35-8-1) in an overtime shootout on the road. Brock Risdon sent home the winning goal in the eighth round of the shootout.
The Quake took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a Jack Harris goal assisted by Dylan Rumpke and Kirwin Johnson.
From there, both teams held tight on defense and and play got gritty in the second, with 20 combined penalty minutes between the teams in that period alone.
At 8:09 in the third the Hawks finally got a puck passed goalie Michael Allman.
The score remained 1-1 after overtime, giving the Quake their third shootout game of the year and second shootout win.
Harris also scored for the Quake during the shootout.
With Saturday's win, the Quake snap a five-game losing streak.
On Friday, the Quake fell 4-0 to Bozeman (37-7-0) also on the road.
Despite getting five power plays and two 5v3 opportunities the Quake could not convert.
Yellowstone was outshot 48-24 and took a 3-0 deficit into the third.
The Quake will take on Gillette (19-26-0) next weekend at Riley Arena for a doubleheader with critical playoff implications. Currently, the Quake sit one point ahead of the Wild in the Frontier standings. A regulation win on Friday would clinch the fourth seed and home ice advantage in the playoffs for the Quake.
Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. both nights for the last weekend of regular season play.
