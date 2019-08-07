Cody High School students who want to play tennis in the fall, along with their parents, are asked to attend a meeting 6 p.m. Sunday at the Cody Tennis Complex.
First practices will be in the mornings and afternoons all week starting Monday. Practice schedules, meet schedules and a team handbook will be handed out at the meeting. The materials that have to be turned in to the activities office are listed on the school website.
Student-athletes will not be allowed to practice until these are turned in and the player brings the coaches a yellow slip.
For more information contact head coach Norm Sedig, (307) 272-5352 or nhsedig@park6.org.
