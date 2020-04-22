It’s Good Friday as I write this. Outside the snow is blowing and, for many folks I suppose, it’s hard to remember that this is Easter weekend. Unless, of course, one remembers many past Easter weekends have been similar to this, weather-wise. Usually Good Friday starts out nice, until noon or early afternoon, then the temperature starts dropping and overcast skies start moving in. By Saturday morning it’s much colder and usually raining or snowing. Gloomy, overcast, windy and probably snowing or raining on Sunday morning. Around noon most years it clears, the sun comes out and heaven celebrates.
As usual, this Good Friday morning was nice, about 40 degrees and no wind, so I elected to make an early refill trip to the bird feeder. Usually when I open the storage shed door, where I keep the birdseed, several dozen sparrows, Cassin’s finches, dark eyed juncos, collared doves, and, by now, English starlings depart posthaste. They don’t like to be in close proximity with folks, I guess – smart birds.
So it was a surprise when I noticed the small downy woodpecker working over the large seed cake hanging from the fence just a few feet away from where I was standing. The little guy showed no fear as I quietly moved closer, yet it took off for the safety of our big cottonwood when my foot accidentally knocked over one of Sandi’s plastic critters buried under the snow.
Small birds, usually between 6 and 7 inches long – they appear bigger – these feathered rascals are a miniature version of the bigger hairy woodpecker, complete to the red gash across their top knot. Why the big guys are called “hairy woodpeckers” I have no idea as all I’ve ever seen on them were feathers and none of those that looked like hair to me. Maybe I lack imagination? The bigger woodpecker has a very long beak, especially compared to the smaller downy woodpecker’s beak. Other than that, and size, they look a lot alike. Anyway, we have both during the summer, but seem to have only the little guys during the winter.
Another winter resident that only comes around a couple of times a month is one I’ve always called a “flicker.” There are two varieties that visit our backyard, named the “red shafted” flicker and the “yellow shafted” flicker. According to the book there was a third member of the family called the “gilded” flicker and they all sort of hung out together, but now this bird tends to live in the Southwest desert. Apparently, during the last ice age, the cousins got separated and the gilded dude never found his way back. Or something like that. Maybe he likes tortillas and margaritas?
All of which brings to mind a question. How do they know? The ornithologists I mean. The little guys have no written history and, unless you speak bird quite well, like the main dude in the series “The Librarians,” I’d imagine the oral version of their history to be a bit garbled. As far as a fossil history, I’d imagine that’s more conjecture than fact, just like most of what is considered scientific knowledge in this world – or is that a bit on the cynical side?
Myself, I know only a few things as absolute fact. Among those are: fish like night crawlers, the bigger the better, guns shoot bullets, bows shoot arrows and most dogs are good people. Still, according to recent news releases, now they have rifles that shoot arrows. Maybe we’ll soon see a bow that shoots bullets? And to what end? As far as the canines go, to quote an unknown wag (pun intended), “The more I deal with people, the more I like dogs.”
Actually, the only thing usually wrong with those canines we call bad dogs are bad people. Like what druggies and bullies and other dumb people do to pit bulls, German shepherds, rottweilers and other mastiff-type canines and why there are pit bulls to begin with. All of that is a form of animal abuse and, in the end, is on the human race. Given that just as there is a small percentage of mental and social aberrants born into the human race, the same isolated instances can occur with any species, including dogs.
From the Centers for Disease Control, (kind of an oxymoron that) in 2016 there were 4.7 million incidents where poochs bit people. Of which 800,000 required medical attention. Of those, about 300,000 to 350,000 are treated annually at the local ER. Which, if considered in context, is minor as during this same period over 42 million injuries of assorted severity were treated in our emergency rooms.
As far as fatal dog attacks, which are always a possibility, especially when dealing with feral dog packs and criminally trained guard dogs, plus the rare but occasional canine sociopath, those range from 40 to 60 annually. Those human deaths usually occurred among the very young and the very old. Those segments of our population is least able to defend themselves.
To put this into proper perspective, according to my sources, in 2016 there were 36,338 deaths from accidental falls, 40,231 deaths due to automobile accidents (how many of those were caused by drunk driving?) and, believe it or don’t, 64,795 deaths from accidental poisoning. This as per the May/June issue of American Handgunner.
Again, put into perspective, this current pandemic attacking our citizens is only one of our worries. The sky isn’t falling, but we seem to be a considerably inept species when it comes to self-preservation and perhaps we are more afraid of this new virus simply because it’s something new and we can’t stop its spread with conventional methods. We can limit its effects by staying home and practicing common-sense precautions and intelligent personal hygiene and home sanitation.
Fortunately we are blessed with an abundance of open country to hike, fish and hunt in, even if we’re only hunting rocks. By experiencing the outdoors in a solitary manner or even just as a single family unit, and by avoiding contact with other humans, maybe we can wait this infection out? Hopefully, by the time the fall sports seasons roll around we’ll have developed a vaccine for treatment of it. Or at least survived the brunt of it. Granted, this whole pandemic thing really sucks for this year’s senior class and any graduation celebrations. Sorry guys.
I hate to say I told you so, but if you’ve read this column long enough, then you’ll remember that I’ve written on several occasions that it’s not the big critters you have to watch out for exclusively. The little ones will get you just as dead or hurting and you’ll probably not even see them coming.
One more thing. Hypothetically speaking, what happens when a tick or mosquito that has bitten a person infected with the coronavirus, later bites a perfectly healthy person? Do we add that disease to the list with Lyme’s disease, Rocky Mountain Fever, plain old tick fever, Tularemia, Rabies and all the others? Like I said, little things.
