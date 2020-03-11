Bumping up a division this year, the Park County 10U team made a late run to finish second at state.
The Ice Cats normally play in the C division but played a more competitive schedule this season. They finished the regular season 5-14-1 and earned the No. 4 seed at state in Sheridan on March 5-7. They faced three Gillette teams in their bracket.
“I think Gillette all expected to play each other and for us not to compete,” coach Brian McGonagle said. “As coaches we were proud of their big improvement from the beginning of the year. Everyone had to contribute to get where we were.”
The Ice Cats opened with a 5-3 win over Gillette Gold.
“We played a different defensive strategy and didn’t pinch in their zone,” McGonagle said. “They weren’t ready for that.”
Isaac Jackson scored 51 seconds into the game and Gold tied it with a goal at 6:38.
Park County then regained the lead with goals by Carson Krebes at 7:53 and Jackson in 9:36.
The Ice Cats added a goal in the second when Charlie McGonagle scored 37 seconds in on an assist by Montana Mixon.
Gillette scored two goals in the third at 4:48 and 9:47, while Park County scored at 8:14, when Krebes found the net.
Saves were not recorded in the first game.
The Ice Cats then faced Gillette Purple and won 8-4.
“The kids skated hard and played as a team,” McGonagle said.
Gillette scored first in the game but Park County had a 2-1 lead after the first period following goals by McGonagle at 9:45 and Jackson (Gentry Mixon assist) at 11:14.
It was all Park County in the second period. Krebes had three goals at 1:40, 5:05 and 8:56 (assist by Mixon). McGonagle scored at 3:19 and Jackson at 9:12 to make it a 7-1 lead.
Purple scored three in a row to start the third, but Park County had the final goal when Krebes scored at 9:35.
Goalie Wesley Law had 11 saves.
The Ice Cats then played Gillette White and lost 7-6.
The game was tied at 2 after the first period. Gillette scored at 2:37 and 7:33, while Park County’s goals came at 4:30 by Jackson and 5:20 by Krebes.
In the second period, White scored three goals at 1:56, 8:10 and 10:33. The Ice Cats goals were scored by Krebes in 2:59 and 6:07.
Krebes scored two more goals in the third at 5:17 and 9:40, but Gillette also scored two at 2:19 and 11:52 to maintain the lead.
“We lost the game in the last eight seconds but they knew the game didn’t matter because we were already in the championship,” McGonagle said.
Law finished with 34 saves.
The Ice Cats faced Gillette White again in the championship, this time losing 6-1.
“I think we showed them too much of what we had the day before,” McGonagle said. “Plus our bench isn’t that big and they were all tired.”
Gillette scored two in the first period, 12 seconds in and at 9:21.
In the second, Park County scored its lone goal when Jackson scored in 6:03 off an assist by John Zierke.
White scored at 1:07 and 8:48.
Gillette’s final two goals came 50 seconds in and at 2:46.
Law finished with 26 saves.
“This team is on the younger side,” McGonagle said. “We only have three kids that were second-year Squirts. They’re excited to come back and exact some revenge next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.