Their home address is Thailand, they heal people in Burma, Syria or anywhere bullets fly, where people are desperate for medical treatment and to hear God has not forsaken them.
Sahale, Suuzanne and Peter Eubank are the most unlikely drop-ins at Cody Nite Rodeo.
A weeåk a year they are temporary cowgirls and cowboy playing roles in a fantasy world removed from a too-harsh real world where they provide tourniquets and comfort.
This missionary family has made Cody a stop on its annual, month-long United States home tour since 2011 because they fell in love with rodeo, the ultimate Americana sport.
Suuzanne had a birthday here, her 17th, last week, and for a present received a snappy black-felt cowboy hat. Sahale turns 18 shortly. Peter is 13. The girls barrel race on borrowed horses and Peter rides junior steers.
It’s hard not to blink when Sahale says bull riding is scarier to her than being in the front lines of a war zone. But that is their daily life with dad David and mom Karen for the Free Burma Rangers, working with pro-democracy movements in oppressed hot zones where the innocent and the weak are at the mercy of mercenaries and murderers. And sometimes where suicide bombers detonate too close.
They buy goodwill with kindness and compassion, acting adult beyond their years, but can act their ages at rodeo.
When he rode to the buzzer for a 76-point score, Peter threw his hands in the air in a mini-celebration and did likewise when hitting 77 a few days later.
Except for brief annual visits to a Washington state rodeo camp, Peter never gets on bulls. If he ran across an obliging one perhaps he could test himself on an elephant. He was six when he took his first steer ride, a father-knows-best thing.
“He just put me in,” said Peter, who experimented with three different cowboy hats accompanying his red, white and blue Fourth-of-July shirt. “I trust him. It’s really fun. But it’s like getting in the ring with Mike Tyson knowing you’re going to get knocked out.”
David said Cody and its scenic mountain setting embodies his American ideals, a place where cowboys pray, the flag is saluted and people are warm.
Unlike their brother, Sahale and Suuzanne do not court sprains and broken bones as a by-product of running the cloverleaf pattern.
Barrel racing is about rider and horse bonding. In Cody, the Eubanks use horses they’ve never met before.
Last week, in five rodeos, they generally posted times in the 19s, not fast enough to contend, but almost absurdly swift for riders who hardly race. Sahale said it is like the never-forgetting-how- to-ride-a-bicycle adage.
They have horses overseas, just not rodeo horses. Once, to practice barrels, Sahale said, she and Suuzanne (named for Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Ky) designed a course circling tree stumps.
When they galloped out of the chute at Stampede Park they fit in. Their trademark on the last-leg sprint to the finish was waving to the crowd like beauty pageant contestants, expressing joy they get to do this at all.
What they achieve is based on raw potential. What would it be like for the sisters to spend a full season barrel racing like other riders?
“I think it would be a gift,” Sahale said. “It would be a gift.”
Suuzanne said sometimes it crosses her mind how good she could be if she raced all the time.
“It does,” she said. “I try not to dwell on it.”
These are cameo appearances. Rodeo is not their job. Their mission is saving a corner of the world at a time. Cody stops are highly anticipated homecoming visits, though.
The girls plan to enroll in a U.S. college together next year – David said he will cry when they go. Their appreciation for this area has put Northwest College on their list.
“It’s a good junior college to start out at,” Suuzanne said. “Maybe we could be part of the rodeo team, though we don’t have our own horses.”
Compared to the bloody hardships they’ve witnessed where the Lord has provided, that should be a minor obstacle to overcome.
