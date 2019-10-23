On the early October day the Yellowstone Quake junior hockey team wore pink game jerseys against the Missoula Junior Bruins, Bobbi Barrasso dropped a ceremonial first puck at center ice in Riley Arena attired in the same shirt.
It was Pink In The Rink Breast Cancer Awareness Night for the Cody entry in the North American Tier III league. For a brief moment, Barrasso, wife of Wyoming U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, was the focus of attention.
The crowd learned she was a 14-year breast cancer survivor and nobody could deny she looked pretty in pink. Husband John stood unobtrusively outside the glass, despite being one of the best-known political figures in the state, to snap a photo of his wife. It was a sweet acknowledgment she was the primary attraction.
One evolution of our time is how pink has transformed from being labeled a sissy color for boys and men into a badge of honor, largely through sport.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and not every sport is in the limelight at this time of year.
Major League Baseball, with only playoff and World Series teams still going as the leaves fall, has used Mother’s Day since 2001 to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness.
Football is in the spotlight in October, though, and the National Football League loosens its usually rigid standards of uniformity to permit players to express emotions and beliefs in the continuing medical fight against breast cancer.
While team jerseys do not change, the way the Quake’s against Missoula, NFL clubs allow for pink water bottles, gloves, towels, socks and sometimes cleats. It can seem like an explosion of pink along the order of a massive Halloween giving of Bazooka gum.
And everyone knows what it all means. One doesn’t have to go back very far to recognize this was not always the case.
Pink was associated with girls from birth, as was blue for boys. The divide was as clear-cut as a four-lane highway parallel to a median strip. Now lines have shifted so some days men in the most rough-and-tumble sports, including rodeo, embrace the theme “Tough Enough To Wear Pink.”
No organization has done more to generate the knowledge of need for breast cancer research funding than The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, its name when begun in 1982.
Komen was diagnosed with breast cancer at 33 and died from the disease at 36 in 1980. Her sister, Nancy Goodman Brinker, created the organization, which is credited with introducing the pink ribbon as a symbol of solidarity. In 1983, the first Susan Komen foot race was conducted. Now the races are held all over the world as Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure events. More than 140 run-walks for the cause were scheduled around the world in 2019.
Oh, Bobbi and John Barrasso decided to get married at a Cheyenne Race for the Cure event.
The underlying theory of Susan G. Komen is that breast cancer is a virulent disease that can afflict any woman and that everybody has a relative, friend, or acquaintance who has battled or succumbed to the illness. This element brings awareness, sympathy and support from more men through their relationships to wives, sisters and mothers.
An indiscriminate killer, breast cancer has the potential to invade any household. The World Cancer Research Fund/American Institute For Cancer Research estimated there were more than 2 million new cases globally in 2018. There was also an estimate of 508,000 deaths from breast cancer another year.
Junior hockey players are between 16 and 20 years old. They are of a generation that has grown up with breast cancer awareness ingrained, and a serious, not teasing, meaning of the color pink for males in their minds.
After the hockey ended, Quake players stood in the hallway outside the locker room posing for pictures. This was unusual since it was only a regular-season game. Defenseman Evan Snyder, who lent his arm to Bobbi Barrasso to help her onto the ice for the puck drop, explained: “This is the last time we’ll be wearing these jerseys.”
Imagine. Wearing pink was something to be preserved and remembered for rugged young hockey players. Their moms would be proud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.