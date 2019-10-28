The International Fly Tackle Dealer Show was in Denver a little over a week ago.
It has been years since this show has made an appearance so close to home and also at a time when tackle dealers in the central and western United States could attend.
According to those that keep track of data, attendance and vendors, the IFTD Show has been the largest since the organization began back in the ’80s.
One of the big things that was pushed during the show was the emphasis to kick the plastic habit. With everything wrapped or bottled in plastic in the 21st century, getting away from plastics is going to take deliberate action on the part of the consumer and the manufacturers. Not just in the fishing industry, but in every industry that produces commodities with some kind of plastic part, wrap or container found and used in a product.
Kicking plastic is not a new idea that was kick started at IFTD. Everyone knows plastics have absolutely polluted the ocean, drinking water, the food we eat and air we breathe. The majority of human beings also know something needs to be done because time is running out, if we want to see ourselves and every other living thing that lives on this planet continue into the future.
In the fly fishing industry alone, the bulk of consumer dollars is spent on fly lines, leaders and tippets. In the commercial fishing industry the plastics left in the environment come in the form of miles of fishing nets and plastic floats are used to feed the world.
Netting and the plastic floats that support them are lost due to storms or are deliberately dumped overboard ships to make room for nets that are new, without rips and not tangled from fish, sea turtles, whales and even other ships entangling these nets in ship propellors.
Miles of monofilament are left behind by anglers every year as they too discard old twisted mono and gel spun fishing line from bait and spinning reels into rivers, lakes and oceans. Fly fishers usually throw old fly lines into a waste bin since changing fly lines seems easier to do indoors than outside for some reason.
What fly fishers do leave behind though, are leaders trapped in trees, bushes and bridges when an errant back cast snags these above our heads. The automatic response is to break the leader off and replace it with a new one.
Leader tippet trimmings are shorter in length and probably less likely to snag a bird, turtle or animal, but the fact is, the remnants are still left in the environment.
It is also a known fact that plastics take forever to break down into smaller pieces, whether buried or left to float and sink. There is a theory that plastics never really go away as UV light or landfills over time slowly changes the chemical composition of plastics into complex and simple carbon, oxygen and hydrogen molecules.
As consumers of all this plastic we all need to get engaged in the cleanup and also in attempting to recycle this discarded mess into plastic products that, hopefully, will be less damaging to our environment and bodies in the future.
Without going on and on about how each of us (I include myself in the problem) is guilty of using plastic products in a non-responsible way, I write this as a request for each of us to take the time to become aware and much more responsible when it comes to plastic pollution.
Someone else, like the government, should not do it. Each of us should be the ones that retrieve discarded fishing line, tippet trimmings, fishing floats, plastic bottles, etc., whether it is something you discarded or someone else has cast off.
By making the effort of collecting, then getting these products to a recycle center somewhere, we can make a difference sooner than we think and item by item. As the wise old owl says, “Give a hoot. Don’t pollute!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.