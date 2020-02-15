After a tough loss to Evanston, Cody went back-and-forth with Green River on Saturday night but fell just short 69-66.
Cody (6-10) had lost to the Red Devils 55-31 on Friday.
The Broncs very nearly left the two-game road trip with one win, leading last in the third quarter but staying with the hosts until the end, when Hunter Hays’ last-second heave missed. He led Cody with 21 points including four 3-pointers, while Coy Novakovich and Duncan Radakovich each added 13.
The Broncs host Kelly Walsh on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.