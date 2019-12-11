In a town like Meeteetse, with its 325 residents, anyone who moves in and specializes in a sport is a welcome addition to traditionally small rosters.
This year, 5-foot-11 junior guard Dale McBride is the guy. The son of new athletic director Scott McBride moved with his family from Greybull. He said he has been working hard to prepare for the 2019-20 season while many of his teammates were playing on the school’s six-man football squad.
The younger McBride said he spent a lot of time shooting this fall and now that he has begun working with the rest of his teammates he has formed a favorable opinion of how the season can play out.
“I think we can be real successful this season,” he said.
Coach Zeb Hagen would like to think that way, too, especially coming off an 8-15 finish last year. He said McBride played well with the Longhorns over the summer.
“He’s a pretty good outside shooter and he’s more of a workhorse inside,” Hagen said.
Hagen said he hopes the Longhorns can play tighter defense this season and maybe increase the tempo of the team’s style defensively and offensively.
“I think we’d like to turn up the pressure,” he said. “I think we’ve got the personnel to get out there and run a little bit.”
The Longhorns open the season Dec. 13-14 in the Carbon County tournament. The first home game is not until Jan. 9 versus the Rocky Mountain junior varsity.
Leo Horsen, another basketball-only guy, attended a summer hoops camp at the University of Wyoming and invested much time in open gym sessions.
“I’m ready to go,” he said.
Dace Bennett, quarterback on the football team, switched his mindset to hoops as quickly as he could.
“I’m pretty much ready,” Bennett said. “Whatever season it is, I’m focused on it.”
The Longhorns started slowly last season and improved over the second half.
“We were finally getting better towards the end,” he said.
Some of the other players look at themselves as football players first and works-in-progress in basketball. Kalvin Erickson had a break-out, all-conference season at defensive back and wide receiver and said he is an improving basketball player.
“I’ve gotten better, but I’m still not great,” Erickson said.
Rugged lineman Brandon Tew said he just hopes to have fun since he is definitely “a better football player.”
In one sport he is rewarded for hard hitting and in the other he is penalized for the same kind of contact.
“It’s hard not to put a shoulder into somebody,” Tew joked.
The 6-2 Asa Eldredge can identify. He has more experience with football and hockey and only took up basketball seriously a year or two ago.
You won’t catch Eldredge taking three-pointers from the perimeter.
“I think I will stay under the basket to do my work,” he said.
