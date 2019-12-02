When Cody High School 2019 graduate Tessa Blough was initially diagnosed with lupus as a freshman, it took her out of action.
Before long she learned to live with it and succeed anyway. She went on to become a four-time All-State tennis player for the Cody girls tennis team, not to mention a starter for the Filly basketball team.
This fall she was honored in Casper by the United States Tennis Association with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.
She was nominated by Josh Cossitt, a tennis pro and coach from Cheyenne South High School, who had seen her play at state against other No. 1 singles players.
“I was surprised to hear that I won the Arthur Ashe Courage award,” Blough said. “It meant a lot to me that (Cossit) would nominate me and that the Wyoming Tennis Association voted for me for the Courage Award.”
Awards were given out through the Wyoming Tennis Association board members in Casper.
Blough has dealt for years with lupus and juvenile arthritis.
“I love the sport of tennis and I always try to work hard at overcoming my physical obstacles with dealing with lupus and arthritis, so being recognized for this award meant a great deal to me,” she said. “I am very thankful to Josh Cossit and the Wyoming Tennis Association for this award.
“Winning this Courage award helped me realize to never stop working hard in whatever I do in life. It was quite an honor.”
