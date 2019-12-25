The Meeteetse girls basketball team broke through with its first win of the year during a stretch of tight games.
While they may have gone 1-2 last weekend, the Lady Longhorns (1-6) were in every contest.
“The girls improved tremendously over the previous weekend,” head coach Ernie May said. “We had a tough, solid week of practice and it showed. Our coaches Caitlynn Hiser and Ty Myers did a fantastic job getting the girls focused to play during our practice sessions and it really showed.”
Meeteetse held off Kemmerer 41-39 Friday. On Saturday the Lady Longhorns fell to Farson-Eden 27-25 and Saratoga 49-44.
In the first game all varsity players scored in the win with Sammy May leading the way with 10 points and Bryce Salzman seven.
Sammy and sister Abby May both returned after missing last week’s games.
“(They) brought that leadership to the team we were missing last week,” coach May said. “I was happy with the way the team played together and they worked our offense well and finally had some shots fall. Overall it was really a great team victory.”
Abby May scored 10 points in the loss to Farson-Eden in a game the Lady ’Horns led at the start of the fourth quarter. Ten missed free throws and late 3-pointers by the opponent sunk Meeteetse at the end.
“This was a physical game which we had not experienced yet this season,” coach May said. “Defensively we blanked them in the first quarter with great team defense and solid rebounding. The rest of the way it was a battle between two very determined teams.”
The coach said he was pleased with how the girls fought, and that carried over into the weekend’s finale.
The score went back and forth with Saratoga until late in the fourth quarter when Saratoga hit a couple treys to pull in front by six with 40 seconds left.
Delanie Salzman responded from deep to cut the deficit in half and from then on it was a matter of fouling to extend the game. Saratoga didn’t seal the win until .7 seconds left when the opponent hit two free throws to put the game out of reach.
“We have a few days off then we will be back on the hardwood working on fundamentals preparing for conference play,” May said.
That begins Jan. 10 against Burlington.
Meeteetse boys
The Longhorns (2-5) struggled against tough opponents, falling to Kemmerer 54-27, Farson-Eden 53-28 and Saratoga 69-17.
“They were some pretty good opponents,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “Saratoga was really good, ranked No. 3 but probably a top-two team. We just didn’t shoot very well against Farson and Kemmerer, turned the ball over a little uncharacteristically and that cost us for sure.”
Against Kemmerer the leading scorers were Dale McBride and Dace Bennett with six apiece. McBride added eight rebounds and two assists, Eldridge Perry added six rebounds and Bennett three steals.
Against Farson-Eden McBride led the way with 15 points and five rebounds, Mickel Ogden added six points and Dace Bennett five. Kalvin Erickson pitched in five boards and three assists.
McBride had six points and seven rebounds, while Bennett added six points and four rebounds against Saratoga,
Meeteetse plays in Powell against the junior varsity Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.