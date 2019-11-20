The Northwest College men’s soccer team narrowly missed a Region IX playoff berth but finished the season on a positive note, beating Central Wyoming 4-2 in their season finale Oct. 19.
After falling behind 2-0 the Trappers bounced back with four unanswered goals.
Taisei Goto got Northwest started in the 32nd minute on an assist from Alejandro Fernandes.
The Trappers didn’t miss a beat out of halftime, scoring again just four minutes in. This time it was Junwon Kim who scored his first goal of the season off of Fernandes’s second assist.
In the 68th, Northwest took the lead when Gage Magone scored on an assist from Haruki Yamazaki and Ryoto Nakamura.
Fernandes added to his point tally in the 83rd with an insurance goal assisted by goalie Ryan Blevins to make it 4-2. Blevins saw the defense treading in and took advantage, finding Fernandes down field.
The Trapper women had an equally impressive finish to their season, knocking off Central Wyoming 4-3 in overtime Oct. 19.
Northwest fell behind 1-0 early but did not give in. In the 25th minute, Sapirah Broussard scored her 10th goal of the season to even the score. She finished the season sixth in Region IX for goals scored.
The Lady Rustlers responded with a goal seven minutes later, but Ana Beatriz Santos answered with a score to retie the game.
Central Wyoming would score one more for a one-goal lead heading into halftime.
In the 53rd minute, the Trappers answered yet again when Santos got her second goal on an assist from Genevieve Sauers. The game was still tied 3-3 going into overtime.
Ali Krediet scored the game winner six minutes in on an assist from Ashlynn Cornelison. Krediet was able to get the ball on a breakaway and beat her defender for the goal.
Although the team finished 4-12 on the season, it was a milestone year for the Trappers who had been winless since 2016 upon entering the year.
Goalie Alexa Williams finished the year with 180 saves, fourth most in the nation.
