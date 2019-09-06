The Cody High girls swim team has just begun the 2019 season, but the Fillies are performing in every meet as if they are peaking for the state championships.
Cody swimmers continue hot start to season
After an opening weekend in Rawlins when five swimmers collected 18 state qualifying times, the pace continued Thursday and Friday at home at the Rec Center. The squad recorded five more state times in defeating Worland, 160-128, and Newcastle, 175-54, Thursday.
The Fillies placed third in the five-team Terry Bartlett Invitational at the Rec Center Friday, but individuals kept clocking personal bests. Several swimmers are already running out of room to add more events on their personal state qualifying lists.
Six swimmers, including sisters Megan and Ally Boysen, Marissa Rosenbaum, Paige Bower, Tailegh Hopkin and Kaelee VanNortrick are already qualified for the early-November championships.
Thursday, the team of Megan Boysen, Brylee Allred, Alexa Etter and Sidney Johnson captured the 200-yard medley relay in 2 minutes, 8.44 seconds, the quartet of Allred, Etter, Rosenbaum and Ally Boysen won the 200 free relay in 1:55.72 and Cody took the 400 freestyle relay behind both Boysens, Bower and Rosenbaum.
Ally Boysen won the 100 freestyle in a sharp time of 58.66 seconds, and the 200 freestyle, Allred won the 100 breaststroke, Megan Boysen won the 50-yard free and the 100 backstroke, VanNortick won the 200 butterfly in 1:13.16 and Rosenbaum took the 500 free in 6:11.12.
This was Allred's first appearance of the season. She had been out with illness for the opening weekend.
Friday, Rosenbaum came back to win the 200 free, the only individual Filly winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.