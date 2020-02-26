The Meeteetse girls basketball team enters the postseason on fire.
The Lady Longhorns, 1-7 early in the season, have won 12 consecutive games, capped by a 54-18 win last Thursday against the Cody freshmen.
They open the 1A West Girls Regional Tournament 7 p.m. Thursday against Farson-Eden in Lander and sophomore Miya May is excited for the opportunity.
“I am very excited for regionals because we are going in first place and we get to play Farson, which I am looking forward to,” May said.
Meeteetse (13-7, 6-0 conference) fell 27-25 to Farson early in the season and coach Ernie May expects to see a scrappy team from a tough conference again prove a solid matchup.
However, this is also a much-improved Meeteetse team.
“Our girls are starting to play their best basketball of the season, which is exciting,” he said. “They have started to find an identity and that is a strong defensive team that creates turnovers and fastbreak scoring opportunities.”
Meeteetse capped its regular season with the big win Saturday against the Cody freshmen. The Lady ’Horns led 18-1 after the opening quarter and 32-6 at the half.
“Last Thursday was a good win for us because it helped us prepare for regionals and get the chance to work things out so things would go smoother,” Miya May said.
Lauren Shepperson led the way with 14 points and four rebounds.
Miya May, coming off a 23-point game against St. Stephens the week before where she went nine-of-nine from the field, added seven points and three assists. Amanda Cooley had six points and six rebounds, and Samantha May scored six points and had five rebounds.
“The Cody girls played hard but were no match for our team,” coach May said. “We were able to work on our offensive and defensive scheme in preparation for the regional tournament. In the second half we were able to play our younger kids which was great since it was parent recognition night.”
Coach May said Lauren Shepperson played her best game of the season and contributed in all facets.
“Overall the whole team played well on both sides of the ball,” he said. “I was impressed with the way the girls moved the ball and the interior passing was better than it has been.”
Far from resting on those laurels, the Lady ’Horns spent the week focused on fine-tuning the defense and offense in practice.
“I expect our games to be close fought, which our girls love to play in,” coach May said. “They fight to the end in every game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.