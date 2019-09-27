Cody junior Riley Smith won handily, leading the Fillies to a team cross-country victory Thursday in Worland.
Smith, who had been suffering from an illness her last two meets, won the 5-kilometer run by 28 seconds over Delany Sullivan of Lander.
Smith's time was 19 minutes, 19 seconds and she was ably supported by four Filly teammates in the top 11.
Baylee Stafford, third, Emmy Bower, seventh, Ashton Powell, ninth, and Ava Stafford, 11th, rounded out the scoring of 31 points, seven better than Lander.
On the boys side, Owen Preston led Cody in third place with one of his fastest times of the year. Preston clocked in at 16:54.
David Juergens followed for the Broncs in seventh in 17:51.
The other scorers were Wyatt Becker in ninth, Braydon Bond, 26th, and Riley Nielson, 27th.
As a team the Broncs were fifth behind champion Lander.
Cody's only home meet of the year is next Friday, October 4, at Olive Glenn Golf and Country Club.
