The Cody wrestling team earned a 47-34 victory over Thermopolis on Tuesday.
“I was happy with the team’s performance,” coach Trev Wood said. “They competed well and didn’t give up. The kids are improving their technique and learning how to scramble in different situations.”
Cody earned three victories during the dual. The rest of the Broncs points came from five forfeits.
Kale Mickelson (120 pounds) was leading 7-2 when he pinned his opponent in the third period.
Keaton Stone (170) was leading 9-0 in his match when he earned a pin late in the second period.
“I felt pretty good about the win, I pinned him in a half in the second period,” Stone said.
The final win came when Charlie Beaudrie (195) pinned his opponent late in the first period. He was leading 6-2 after three takedowns.
“They all three pinned their opponents which is important during duals,” Wood said. “That gets the team the most points possible per match which is six.”
Ghavin Vance (132) lost his match by 13-0 major decision.
“Ghavin Vance at 132 had a tough match, but he did not allow his opponent to pin him (his opponent being a state runner-up last year),” Wood said. “This is important in duals because duals can slip away if we give up that many points.”
Trailing 6-5, Brady Deming (145) lost his match by fall in the third period.
Jonas Mickelson (182) lost his match by fall in the first period, Jonny Williams (215) was trailing 2-0 when he lost by fall in the second period and Jeff Williams (285) was pinned in the first period of his match.
“A few matches that were close but didn’t end our way were at 220 with Jonny Williams and 145 with Brady Deming,” Wood said.
Cody wrestles in the Lander Invitational this weekend.
“To be successful we need to not hold position and just move off the whistle,” Stone said.
