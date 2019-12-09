For any high school athlete, moving up from middle school athletics to high school play can involve a steep learning curve. In a physical, size-driven sport like football, this jump can be especially far, which is why high schools try to field a freshman team in order to bridge the gap.
Coach Matt McFadden found this year’s freshmen to be a talented bunch, one he said has a bright future among the Broncs football ranks.
“It’s a close class and they’re talented in a lot of sports,” McFadden said. “They check all the boxes that you want.”
One aspect that gives him particular excitement is the size of the class. With 31 players this year, he said the group ranks as one of the biggest football classes at Cody “in a long time.”
It is the program’s goal to retain as many players as possible through all four years of high school, so that by senior year the players are a strong, cohesive unit. McFadden said the teams he has coached with big senior classes tend to be standouts.
“That’s the idea, keep them playing sports and don’t let them drift away,” he said.
The freshman team went 5-3 on the season, but suffered two of those losses to junior varsity teams.
“A lot of times these kids aren’t playing kids their own age, they’re playing up, which we’re fine with,” McFadden said.
Their only loss to a freshman team came in a “heartbreaker” to Green River, McFadden said.
But most importantly, the Broncs beat Powell.
McFadden said he already expects a few of the players to earn varsity minutes next year.
Matt Nelson and Luke Talich can already cross that one off the to-do list. Nelson made a few field goals while Talich provided some key late season tackles, both at the varsity level.
Eli Pryor and Talich shared quarterback duties while Remy Broussard and Jackson Schroeder provided a backbone on defense.
“Those are kind of our big, skill kids,” McFadden said.
He said the running backs had a good year, which was thanks to their offensive linemen including Grayson Beaudrie, Jace Grant and Jackson Wood.
Although the season is over, McFadden said the boys haven’t lost their focus, all currently enrolled in his weight conditioning class.
“They work really hard in the weight room,” he said. “Excited to see what they grow into next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.