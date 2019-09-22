image
Marissa Rosenbaum won the 100-yard freestyle and Brylee Allred captured the 200 free among highlights posted by the Cody girls swim team in the Newcastle High Duals competition last Friday.
 
Rosenbaum also won the 100 breaststroke, Cheyenne Farmer took first in the 100 backstroke and Fillies quartets won the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. 
 
In the team dual-meet breakdowns, Cody defeated Newcastle, Douglas and Cheyenne South.
 
Other highlights followed in Saturday's Newcastle Invitational.
 
Freshman Ally Boysen won the 50 freestyle in 26-flat and the 100 free in 57.39. Her sister Megan won the 100 backstroke in 1:06.64.
 
The Fillies were third in the six-team event with Buffalo winning the title.

