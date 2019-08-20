The Cody tennis teams both started the season strong Tuesday with wins against Green River and Rock Springs at the Cody Tennis Complex.
The Fillies won both matches 5-0, not losing set in the afternoon against Rock Springs.
The Broncs slipped past Green River 3-2 in the morning and cruised to a 5-0 victory in the afternoon.
Cody has a busy first week, travelling to Rawlins on Thursday and Gillette on Friday.
