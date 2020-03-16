Cody youth wrestlers participate in Casper and Butte tournaments.
Casper Showdown Results:
Girls
8U: Stevie French (61-66) placed first.
10U: Josephine Becker (77-84) placed sixth.
14U: Ashten Hubbs (112-117) placed first.
Boys
8U: Caysin Lewis (68-72) placed fourth; Isaac Kosmann (68-72) placed third.
10U: Joshuah Hernandez (61-67) placed second.
12U: Bobby Hernandez Jr. (59-61) placed fourth; Kort Sorensen (75-82) placed fifth; Charles Becker (133-143) placed fourth.
14U: Trey Smith (100-110) placed first.
16U: Trenten Hubbs (114-125) placed second.
Butte, MT Cyclops Tournament Results:
Jackson Miears placed seventh, Dominic Glass did not place, Caysin Lewis placed fourth, Isaac Kosmann placed fifth, Joshuah Hernandez placed second, Isiah Doane did not place, Bobby Hernandez Jr. placed sixth, Kort Sorensen placed seventh, Zac Barton placed fifth, Logan Barton placed sixth.
