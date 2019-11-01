As the No. 4 seed from the northwest and with nothing to lose, the Cody volleyball team came out and played some of its best volleyball of the season to open the 4A West Regional on Friday.
Cody lost to No. 1 southwest seed Star Valley 3-1, but had the Lady Braves back on their heels for much of the match. The Fillies face Green River on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
The Fillies didn't get off to a great start against the Lady Braves and trailed 9-3, however they slowly chipped away at the lead to pull within two. Star Valley went back up by seven, but once again Cody crept back it, scoring six in a row on a run that included kills by Riley Welch and a tip by Autumn Wilson.
Star Valley surged ahead one again and led 22-17, but the Fillies wouldn't go away. Kills by Welch, Wilson and a block by Ally Schroeder and Grace Shaffer made it 23-21. Wilson got Cody's final kill before the Lady Braves won 25-22.
Cody again fell behind early in game two and trailed 7-3. As the Fillies did in the first set though they fought back in two within two at 8-6. Later with Star Valley up 17-11, Cody went on a run thanks to kills by Lake Harrison and Riley Welch, an ace by Kennedi Niemann and double-hit call against Star Valley to make it 17-15. Cody went on to lose the match 25-18.
The Fillies started the third set with an ace by Autumn Wilson and kept it close early, talking a lead at 5-4 and extending it to 10-5. Star Valley tied it at 10 before Cody went up against on a kill by Wilson. The Fillies led by three before the Lady Braves tied it at 18. However, Cody regained the lead and extended it to 23-20. After a kill by Wilson made it game point at 24-21, Star Valley scored two before an out serve gave the win to the Fillies.
The fourth set was tied multiple times early before the Lady Braves went on a 6-0 run to go up 13-7. Cody would continue to fight but wouldn't get much closer in a 25-17 loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.