The Yellowstone Quake led only once in Friday’s playoff game at Riley Arena, but it was the only lead that mattered.
The Quake defeated Gillette 4-3 in sudden-death overtime to advance to the second round of the North American 3HL tournament.
The winning goal came nearly halfway through the first 20-minute overtime period on a pass from Cade Rosansky that split two defenders and found Will Yates, who one-timed a shot into the net.
That sequence with 11:01 remaining in the overtime period was possible only because center Dylan Rumpke took advantage of Yellowstone pulling its goalie for an extra skater down 3-2 with 1:30 left in regulation. That move paid off with just 43 seconds remaining, as Rumpke dumped in a deflection off of the Gillette goalie to tie the game and send it to a sudden-death overtime.
After also winning 4-1 on Thursday night in Gillette for the first win in a series sweep, Yellowstone will play either Bozeman or Sheridan in the second round.
Quake goalie Michael Allman was key to the victory, saving 67 of 70 shots on goal.
Gillette put pressure on the Quake defense and pressured Allman much of the night, including during most of the game’s first 10 minutes, breaking through with the first period’s only goal at 12:59 when forward Declan Young knocked in the puck after Allman had deflected a shot with his glove.
Yellowstone recovered, beating a two-minute Wild power play and taking the offensive through most of the second half of the period. They didn’t score, but the Quake players ended the first with a 17-13 shot advantage and started a two-minute power play with just 12 seconds in the period, taking a key advantage to the second.
Quake was once again on the defensive for much of the second period, as Gillette racked up 24 shots on goal in the second to 12 for Yellowstone.
Yet it was the Quake players who took advantage of a power play to tie the game at 1-1 with 7:35 remaining in the second. After Spencer Platt dumped the puck near the net, Rosansky fired a shot at the goalie, who deflected it back out, where Rumpke pushed it past Wild goalie Luc Haggit for the score.
Yellowstone killed another two minute penalty late in the second and, like the first, finished the second period in the midst of a power play.
The third period saw more goals than the other two combined. Gillette scored early at 15:5 on a one-timer breakaway to take a 2-1 lead.
The Quake took advantage of a five-on-four soon after, as Harris took a pass and fire in a long slapshot to tie the score at 2 all with 14:27 remaining.
Gillette retook the lead with 13:35 remaining on a shot by George Stilson after intercepting a Quake defensive pass.
Quake had a power play late in the third but couldn’t take advantage, and then killed a power play with 1:30 remaining. At that point coach Phil Oberlin pulled Allman for the 6-5 skater advantage, the low-percentage strategy that this time paid off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.