Cody junior Riley Smith made an impact in Idaho as part of a strong showing amongst Wyoming distance runners.
Smith finished fourth in the 1,600 meter run at 5:09.10 to lead the Fillies indoor track team last weekend at the Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, which attract top prep athletes from all over the region.
While she was threatening the top spots in the mile, state competition Sydney Thorvaldson of Rawlins had set a new record for the event in the two-mile.
Smith wasn’t the only Cody athlete to shine in by far the toughest meet of the season. Grace Shaffer finished ninth in pole vault, clearing 11 feet 3 inches, and Baylee Stafford cracked the top-20 with a 19th place finish in the two-mile at 12:22.99.
