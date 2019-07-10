The Cody Legion B team earned three victories last week and is now 10-22 overall.
Lovell 5, Cody 4
The Cubs lost a close game in extra innings on July 1 at Lovell.
The game was tied until the 10th when Lovell got two hits to score the winning run.
The Cubs started the scoring in the first with one run on an error. Two more errors gave Cody a 3-0 lead.
Lovell scored one in the bottom of the third and fifth and took a lead 4-3 lead in the sixth.
Cody tied the game in the seventh on an error but wouldn’t score again.
“The first Lovell game went into extra innings, and I thought we played well. Our pitching and defense kept us in the game, but we were not able to score runs late when we needed to,” coach Beau White said. “The second game got away from us, but I thought we ran good at bats.”
Cody finished with three hits. Grayson Beaudrie went 2-5 and Dominic Phillips 1-5.
Ben Reinker started the game and went 7 innings giving up four runs on five hits. Will Thomasson took the loss, going 2 1/3 innings and giving up one run on two hits.
Lovell 13, Cody 1
Lovell pulled away early in the second game, scoring three in the first, seven in the second and two in the third.
In the big inning, the Cubs got the first two outs right away but then couldn’t get the third and Lovell went up 10-0.
Cody’s lone run came in the fifth. Brady Deming hit a double and scored in a single by Chance Moss.
Deming went 2-3, Nick Picchi 1-1 and Chance Moss 1-2.
Connor Moss took the loss, giving up 10 runs on seven hits through 2 innings. Dominic Phillips pitched 2 innings and allowed two runs on two hits.
Riverton 13, Cody 3
The Raiders scored three in the second, six in the third and four in the fourth on their way to a big win in the first game on July 3.
“We came out flat in the first Riverton game, and we did not compete with a lot of energy,” White said.
Cody’s three runs came in the third on four walks and a single by Chance Moss.
At the plate Deming and Chance Moss went 1-2.
Trey Thomasson took the loss, giving up six runs on three hits through 2 1/3 innings. Will Thomasson pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs on nine hits.
Cody 9, Riverton 8
Trailing going into the final inning of game two, the Cubs scored two runs to earn the win.
“The second game was much better, even though we were down a few runs early. Our offensive execution was much better and produced runs late in the game when we needed it,” White said. “Our pitchers struggled to find the strike zone, but got outs when we really needed them.”
Devon Torczon started the inning with a walk. Trey Thomasson and Grayson Beaudrie then hit singles to load the bases. A Chance Moss single tied the game and Deming bunted into a fielder’s choice to score the winning run.
Riverton took the early lead, scoring three runs in the second. The Raiders added two more in the third to lead 5-0.
In the bottom of the frame, Beaudrie, Deming and Phillips hit singles and Chance Moss was hit by a pitch to help score three runs.
Riverton’s final runs came in the fourth. Cody scored three more in the bottom of the inning on a single by Deming, an error and ground out to pull within one.
The Cubs had 12 hits. Trey Thomasson went 2-2, Beaudrie 3-2 and Phillips 2-3.
Torczon earned the win, giving up no runs on two hits through 3 1/3 innings. Deming started and allowed five runs on two hits through 2 innings. Phillips pitched 1 2/3 and allowed three runs on two hits.
Cody 7, Casper 6
The Cubs came from behind to win the first game Sunday against Casper.
“We got off to a slow start in the first game, but were able to get things going after the first couple of innings,” White said.
Trailing 6-5 in the seventh, Will Thomasson reached on an error, advanced on a sac bunt by Phillips and scored on another error to tie the game. Adam Dunlap hit a single and the final run scored on an error.
Casper led 4-1, when the Cubs tied the game in the third. The Cubs took a 5-4 lead in the fourth but Casper scored runs in the fifth and seventh.
“Offensively we put balls in play in key situations and they made a few mistakes that led to runs,” Grenz said. “Our pitchers did a great job making them swing the bats and we made plays defensively late in the game to give ourselves an opportunity to win in the seventh inning.”
At the plate, Beaudrie and Trey Thomasson went 1-2, and Reinker and Will Thomasson 1-3.
Deming started the game and gave up five runs on four hits through 5 2/3 innings. Reinker pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits.
Cody 5, Casper 3
Cody took the early lead and held on to win game two.
“The second game was much better as far as our offensive execution early in the game,” White said. “We were able to score some early runs, and played with a lot more confidence than the first game. Our effort on the defensive side was improved, which helped keep them from scoring in key situations.”
In the second, singles by Phillips, Chance Moss and Will Thomasson helped score two runs.
Cody added two more in the third on singles by Trey Thomasson and Deming, and a double by Phillips.
The Cubs final run came in the fifth. Deming walked, advanced to third on a single by Phillips and stole home.
Casper scored two in the fourth and one in the seventh.
At the plate, Phillips went 3-3, and Trey Thomasson, Will Thomasson and Deming 1-2.
Connor Moss earned the win, giving up no runs on two hits through 1 2/3 innings. Trey Thomasson pitched 1 inning and allowed no runs or hits. Torczon threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on three hits. Will Thomasson went 2 1/3 and gave up one run on two hits. Beaudrie pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up no hits.
