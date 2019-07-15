Lower League softball level is a time of learning and simply having fun.
Dr. Williams team coach Kala Spradlin said the players have improved the basics of the game and their ability to make a play.
The hardest technique for the girls to grasp is catching.
At a Coldwell Banker vs. SBW & Associates game a parent helper tossed the ball to the first baseman who missed the ball allowing the other team to get to play.
“No one takes it too seriously,” Spradlin said.
Players will leisurely skip to the ball during a play and members will grab snacks and pet dogs as they wait for their turn to bat.
During a Dr. Williams and SBW & Associates game a SBW & Associates player stopped just short of home base because she started playing in the dirt and before long was helped to home base so the next batter could bat.
The dirt gets more attention than the game at times.
Multiple SBW & Associates players were more interested in creating artwork in the ground rather than catching the ball.
A Dr. Williams player at second base started looking under the plate she was on and almost missed running to third.
The Dr. Williams coach explained the games as organized chaos.
When asked how her game went, Coldwell Banker player Delilah Mariani said it was good because she hit a home run.
“Well I was kinda nervous so I accidentally hit it one foot away,” Mariani said.
For some players batting is more difficult, so any contact with the ball is accepted as a hit regardless if it is a foul or not.
After a set of two games the players are asked if they want to play a third. During the Coldwell Banker and SBW & Associates game, almost every player was ready to relax and eat snacks and all gave an exhausted “no.”
This was not the case during the Dr. Williams and SBW & Associates game. After the first two games, the girls were ready for a third.
This was okay for most players but one Dr. Williams teammate asked, “Now is it over?” in between every field switch.
At the end of the games the players do not linger. They congregate for a quick exchange of snacks and then everyone heads home after a long hour of softball.
“Sports and being on teams is a good way to learn the fundamentals of life,” Spradlin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.