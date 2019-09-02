Cody junior Logan Schutzman struggled with his short game last Thursday-Friday in Buffalo, but his long game kept him in the mix and one shot behind brother Carter to help lead the Broncs at the third golf invitational of the season.
Cody brought six golfers and finished sixth of nine teams, 2A-4A, in a field that one day hit 100 golfers. The tree-lined course with elevation changes is not kind to final scores, but the Schutzmans hung on with Carter carding a 86-90 and Logan a 90-87.
Carter and Logan have both been closing in on a top-10 finish, with Carter 14th in Buffalo thanks in part to finishing with a 41 – just five shots over par – on the back nine Thursday.
Hudson Oelschlager returned to the varsity lineup this week after being gone last week due to a work commitment, finishing 27th overall with rounds of 93-95.
Freshman Andy Anderson again rounded out the top-four with rounds of 105-95.
This week Cody travels to both Lovell and Thermopolis for a two-day, co-hosted event featuring Cody, Powell and Worland as well.
Both Lovell and Thermopolis are nine-hole courses that golfers play twice for 18 hole scores.
