Three top-12 individual finishes helped power the Cody boys swim team to sixth place at the 3A State Swimming and Diving championships in Laramie on Friday.
Joseph Killpack earned the highest finish, taking ninth in the 100 back. Bradley Fick finished 11th in the 500 free and Porter Laing 12th in diving.
The 200 medley relay team of Killpack, TC Hansen, Fick and Joren Vipperman took eighth, while the 200 free relay team of Dillon Romero, Anbo Yao, Trevor Freyder and Laing, and the 400 free relay team of Laing, Vipperman, Killpack and Fick both took 11th.
Twelve teams participated. Lander won its 24th consecutive state title, with Buffalo second and Lyman third.
