The Cody girls tennis team passed its first big test of the season, edging Sheridan 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Fillies doubles teams secured the away victory as No. 1 doubles (Maddy Icenogle and Simona Wambeke) and No. 3 doubles (Soffy Anderson and Nathalia Morales) won in straight sets while the No. 2 doubles team of Ashlynn Staggs and Anna Brenner held off Sheridan 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4.
“Well it wasn’t our best match but we pulled through and fought for the win,” Icenogle said.
The No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams played on inside courts due to lightning, but when it cleared up the other teams played outside.
“Our girls are strangers in a strange land where the Sheridan girls play on those indoor courts all the time. It’s a huge advantage,” coach Norm Sedig said. “I was really proud of these two doubles teams. They grabbed the bull by the horns and came out victorious.”
The win maintains the Fillies’ undefeated record (10-0, 5-0 conference) heading into weekend matchups against Natrona and big rival Kelly Walsh at the Cody Tennis Complex.
Sheridan was the first team to hand Cody match defeats as both No. 1 singles player Teagan Thompson and No. 2 singles Torrie Schutzman fell.
“Torrie pushed the top No. 2 singles player in the state, Sheridan’s Ella Laird, to three sets before losing a tough, close match,” Sedig said. “Torrie’s already looking for a rematch at regionals and state. Torrie competes to the utmost.”
Thompson fell in straight sets to one of the state’s top singles players in Julia Kutz.
“Teagan will be the first to tell you that she didn’t play at the top of her game. She will the next time as she will have figured her out.”
The Broncs fell 4-1 to Sheridan, their fourth consecutive loss after a strong start to the season.
“Our boys are experiencing a lot of growing pains,” Sedig said. “Hopefully, we get back on track versus the two Casper schools this weekend.”
The No. 2 doubles team of Solomon Stewart and Mitchell Schwab won on a second set tie-break for Cody’s lone win.
“Solomon and Mitchell are playing their best tennis, having won two conference matches in a row,” Sedig said. “With a couple victories over Natrona and KW this weekend, they could receive a high seed.”
He said the two singles players both ran into two of the state’s best, while the other two doubles teams both made their opponents work for the win.
No. 1 singles player Cody Champlin said the Broncs (5-5, 1-4) are still improving.
“Everybody’s still working out different parts in their game, but we’re all learning and hopefully we’ll be at our peak by regionals and state,” he said.
Fillies 3, Sheridan 2
No. 1 singles: Teagan Thompson lost to Julia Kutz 2-6, 3-6
No. 2 singles: Torrie Schutzman lost to Ella Laird 6-3, 5-7, 4-6
No. 1 doubles: Maddy Icenogle and Simona Wambeke def. Tori to Reed Pearce and Steph Gando 6-4, 6-3
No. 2 doubles: Ashlynn Staggs and Anna Brenner def. Aspen Malkuch and Sydni Rilyeu 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4
No. 3 doubles: Soffy Anderson and Nathalia Morales def. Sam Dillion and Gillian Mitzel 6-2, 6-2
Broncs 1, Sheridan 4
No. 1 singles: Cody Champlin lost to Ethan Kutz 0-6, 0-6
No. 2 singles: Jackson Golden lost to Reed Rabon 1-6, 5-7
No. 1 doubles: Dillon Romero and Hayden DeMaranville lost to Kevin Woodrow and Cameron Springsteen 6-1, 2-6, 2-6
No. 2 doubles: Solomon Stewart and Mitchell Schwab def. Tomy Phillips and Jarett Hoy 6-4, 7-6(6)
No. 3 doubles: AJ Smith and Tristan Dollard lost to Jake Woodrow and Luke Lawson 4-6, 6-4, 4-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.