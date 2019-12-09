When it comes to Cody Broncs football, the junior varsity level is where players earn their stripes before moving up to the biggest stage.
“We really consider our JV next year’s varsity,” coach Matt McFadden said. “We want those kids to build and grow into our system so next year they can contribute on varsity.”
The JV team only won two of its five games this season but McFadden said it was the growth the team showed that really counted, as the sophomores and juniors started to learn what it takes to play football on a high level.
He said this growth was most noticeable on the team’s offensive and defensive lines.
“There were some kids freshman year, they didn’t play very well,” McFadden said. “To see the work they put in a year, to see the work they put in the weight room and in practice … that to me is the biggest thing.”
He said Charlie Icenogle and Andrew Sauers showed some of the biggest development on the line, while Daniel Gorman was a standout on defense.
“They just became a lot more confident players in knowing their jobs and responsibilities which led to them playing more faster and more physical,” McFadden said.
Because injuries and substitutions are so common in football, a team’s game day lineup is a fluid list often contrasting and expanding. Due to the developmental nature of JV, McFadden said many players were often bouncing between there and the varsity level.
“Each game somebody steps in and takes a turn, takes a role,” McFadden said.
A Cody football feature is that all levels – varsity, JV and freshman – practice together. Performing scout team duties and helping the varsity players get reps, the limited JV games are an opportunity for players to have their moment in the sun.
The Broncs got their wins against Green River and Powell while falling to Riverton twice and once to Douglas.
Porter Lee was the team’s quarterback for most of the season and will be competing for the starting job on next year’s varsity squad.
“Competition is a good thing,” McFadden said.
Despite hurting his collarbone to start the season, freshman Luke Talich came back strong and was getting substantial varsity minutes by the end of the year. McFadden said it was the first time a freshman outside of special teams has earned starting minutes since he’s been coach.
“He’s an amazing athlete,” McFadden said. “The future’s really bright for him.”
