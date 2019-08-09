In the bottom of the seventh with the Cody Legion baseball team leading Vauxhall, Alberta, 3-1, pitcher Heston Williams struck out the side Friday to cap off a first-round victory in the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament.
Williams made the most of his final appearance on the mound as a Cub, striking out 13 and giving up just three hits in the close contest. He also got help from his defense, with shortstop Tyler Grenz making some big plays during the game and first baseman Hayden Bronnenberg scooping up a key out.
Cody was the visiting team and got on the board in the top of the first inning. Devyn Engdahl hit a one-out single, Tristan Blatt was hit by a pitch and Jackson Schroeder reached on an error by Spurs shortstop Johnny Vulcano that scored a run.
Vauxhall tied the game in the third. With runners on first and third, Williams tried to pick off a runner at first and overthrew Hayden Bronnenberg, allowing Adam Vulcano to score and tie the game.
In the fifth, Elijah Leyva and Engdahl hit singles and Blatt was hit by a pitch for the second time to load the bases. Schroeder then hit a line drive that wasn't fielded cleanly by Johnny Vulcano at short to score Leyva and give the Cubs a 2-1 lead.
With two outs in the sixth, Blatt walked and stole second. Schroeder then hit a line drive to center to score Blatt and give Cody an insurance run.
At the plate, Engdahl went 2-4, Williams 1-2, Leyva 1-3, and Phillips 1-4 and Schroeder 1-4.
For Vauxhall, Kole Fujita went 2-3 and Adam Vulcano 1-2.
Williams gave up one run, none earned, through 7 innings.
Brady Howg took the loss for Vauxhall, giving up two runs on five hits through 4 2/3 innings. Adam Vulcano pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed one run on one hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.