The Cody Legion baseball team earned its 40th win of the season on Tuesday during a sweep of Lovell.
The Cubs are now 40-11 overall and 11-1 in conference.
Cody 10, Lovell 0
The Cubs started the game with two runs in the first inning after Cody Phillips walked and Tristan Blatt hit a homer to left field.
Cody loaded the bases in the third on back-to-back errors and Blatt getting hit by a pitch. A single by Jack Schroeder scored another run and a double by Tyler Grenz made it 6-0. After Elijah Leyva walked, Hayden Bronnenberg hit a single to score two more.
In the fourth, two walks and an error loaded the bases. The final two runs came on a single by Leyva.
Cody finished with five hits. Schroeder, Blatt Tyler Grenz and Leyva all went 1-2.
Leyva earned the win, giving up no runs on two hits through 5 innings.
Cody 14, Lovell 5
The second game was close early on, but the Cubs pulled away in the later innings to win by nine runs.
Cody scored one run in the second inning on a triple by Tyler Grenz and single by Bronnenberg. Lovell tied the game in the bottom of the frame on an error, but the Cubs regained the lead in the third on a single by Jared Grenz, walk by Blatt and back-to-back sac flys by Heston Williams and Schroeder.
The Mustangs again got one run back in the the third, but Cody took a 5-2 lead with two runs in the fourth after a single by Bronnenberg, walk, error and passed ball.
The Cubs scored three runs in the fourth on a double by Schroeder, single by Ethan Johnston and single by Max Williams. In the fifth, Blatt hit a triple and scored on a sac fly by Heston Williams.
Lovell closed the gap with three runs in the sixth to make it 9-5. In the seventh, Cody scored five runs on singles by Tyler Grenz and Devyn Engdahl, an error, two walks and a ground out.
Cody finished with 15 hits. Tyler Grenz went 3-4, Max Williams and Blatt 2-3 and Bronnenberg 2-2.
Cody sent four pitchers to the mound. Heston Williams started and went 2 innings, giving up one run on three hits. Bronnenberg pitched 3 innings and allowed one run on two hits for the win. Johnston pitched one inning and allowed three runs on four hits and Schroeder finished the game, giving up one hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.