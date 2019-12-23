LAS VEGAS – Grandma Donna Kay Rule dazzled a rodeo universe that barely knew her name and became an instant AARP commercial.
More weathered than other competitors from decades riding the range training horses, and from being 61 Rule was as far from being an archetypical rookie as the moon is from Earth.
She demonstrated wisdom could supplant experience when she won the second go-around gold buckle at the National Finals Rodeo, besting 14 other barrel racers.
In an event introduced each night at the Thomas & Mack Center by Motley Crue’s “girls, girls, girls” lyrics, Rule wore her sturdier-than-usual granny glasses and her age with pride.
Still, Rule was as giddy as a school girl after an electrifying 13.69-second run on Valor, the American Quarterhorse Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association Horse of the Year.
“All my life, I wanted to be here one day,” said Rule. “We’re all little girls and we dream of it.”
Her entire adult life, Rule, from Minco, Okla., trained horses for others, ran a saddlery business with husband John, and raised two children.
No way it was an option to travel when her children were young, she said.
In 2019, she became a Disney movie, breaking into barrel racing, winning five rodeos, and ranking in the top 15 in the world standings to gain entry to the NFR. And now this.
“It’s me today,” she said of her suddenly spotlighted status.
The $10 million NFR Dec. 5-14, often called the Super Bowl of rodeo, was the world championship for 120 cowboys and cowgirls.
The NFR is a marathon, almost as if everyone begins at base camp, but only some reach Mount Everest’s summit.
Along the way, sudden stars like Rule are born, and compelling special moments – in 8-second or 13-plus-second increments – are crammed into two-hour, carefully choreographed performances.
The drama takes several forms. Cowboys are notorious for shrugging off injuries unless doctors, family or the Lord above send messages they must rest.
Steer wrestler Dakota Elridge, 28, of Elko, Nev., won the opening round steer wrestling and it was no surprise to hear him say until last year when he hurt a knee, “I thought I was invincible.”
The damage occurred after Elridge became the All-Around winner at the Cody Stampede, leading to missing the NFR for the first time since 2012. The absence was a jolting reminder how precious it is to get here.
“It was a bummer,” said Eldridge, a broad-shoulder man wearing a dark shirt that displayed so many sponsor stickers, it resembled a NASCAR auto.
So this victory was a high.
“Oh man, that was really one of my goals, to put the pedal down at the beginning,” Eldridge said.
That was everyone’s wish, including bareback veteran Richard Champion, 27, whose 91.5 on Nightlivin’ won round one.
“I definitely had the NFR jitters,” he said, despite being his fifth time qualifying. “You get smarter how you handle your time. Everyone tells you to treat it as just another rodeo.
“It’s not just another rodeo.”
Rodeo extravaganza
Rodeo blankets Las Vegas for 10 days, with women in glittery outfits and fringed jackets, and cowboys looking manly fresh from the ranch, only cleaner.
It seemed more cowboy hats were visible in Las Vegas than in the entire state of Wyoming.
George Taylor, attending his first NFR as chief executive of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, highlighted that nearly overwhelming very western presence in his state of the organization address.
That is saying something in Sin City, which with its 650,000 people, more than two million in the metropolitan area, and 150,000 hotel rooms has bent the desert to its will.
This was the 61st NFR and Vegas has been home since 1985. Both keep expanding together.
The Thomas & Mack has been sold out for 35 years straight, 10 shows per year, 16,000-plus tickets sold each time, this year costing $103 for the lower level and $80 for the balcony.
With the NFR such a tough ticket, satellite operations sprung up to provide cowboy viewing at 23 simulcast sites and that explains some of the reason for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority-claimed $187.5 million rodeo economic impact.
Former clown-of-the-year Justin Rumford, who got his start in the funny-man profession in Cody, hosted a major gathering nightly at The Orleans. All but the 10th night, buckles were awarded at the huge South Point across town.
The daytime gathering spot was the 3.2-million-square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center’s annual Cowboy Christmas sales.
At the 350 exhibitor displays it was possible to buy “exotic cowhides,” an action figure of Lane Frost, Christmas ornaments, belt buckles, saddle pads, boots and saddles, hats galore, paintings of horses, photographs of horses, trailers for horses (no actual horses) framed rodeo posters, cigar store Indian carvings, furniture, chaps, or a sculpted, life-sized elk for $69,750.
Big-name rodeo stars mingled with the masses signing autographs at sponsor booths. Multiple world champions Sage Kimzey, the bull rider from Strong City, Okla., and Kaycee Feild, the bareback rider from Genola, Utah, showed off their penmanship.
So did steer wrestler Matt Reeves of Cross Plains, Texas. He recorded clean times every night, but not ones fast enough to win a top-six check every night.
Most fans stopping by, he said, “They will tell you, ‘You can do it.’ You will get the odd individual who will tell you how you didn’t do it right.”
Once, in public, someone was “convinced it was not me.”
While Reeves sat, his wife shopped for Christmas decorations. Reeves, 41, first qualified for the NFR in 2007, and for a sixth time this year.
He marveled at the crowds rushing past him and the massive scope of the goods available in the two-story convention center.
“It has grown so much since then,” Reeves said.
Wyoming
representation
Rodeo is unpredictable. Nobody wins every time. The temperaments of livestock, the overall talent level, and competitions decided by hundreds of seconds or tenths of seconds affect results.
Put the top 15 under the big top for essentially 10 rodeos and the betting odds can resemble roulette or slots for any one day.
Yet stratification within the field is still present. Some enter the NFR with big leads in the year-long money standings. Some squeaked into the field. Some believe they can win the crown and others are thrilled to win just one night.
To capture the world title your picture better be next to the word consistency in the dictionary.
Each night the Thomas & Mack was electric, with a grand entry of cowboys and cowgirls riding in, many waving their state flags.
Prominent Wyoming cowboys included veteran team roper Ty Blasingame of Casper and saddle bronc rider Brody Cress of Hillsdale. Several top Wyoming rodeo figures, including Meeteetse’s 10-time world bull fighting champ Dusty Tuckness, gain state travel council sponsorship as members of Team Wyoming. The insignia is emblazoned on their shirts.
The worst that can happen to bareback, saddle bronc, or bull rider early on is to be thrown and score zero. Same with ropers swinging and missing, or barrel racers smacking a barrel. The faux pas mean instantly falling behind in the standings.
Saddle bronc riders get their molecules rearranged regularly by vigorously bucking horses, but Cress, 23, rode cleanly from the start with scores of 86, 78 and 88, collecting checks for placing in the top six in all three gos.
“I want to keep it clicking,” Cress said.
Ordinarily, competitors rotate from rodeo to rodeo with short pauses in towns, driving maybe 50,000 or more miles a season.
Of Vegas, Cress said, “It’s fun not to have to drive somewhere else.”
His parents, brother and friends came to watch him ride and he saw them daily, often at a meal, and dabbled a little bit in blackjack in other free time.
“I kind of keep it small,” Cress said of his gambling limit.
Cress also participated in the Golden Circle of Champions, a special charitable event, a second-year enterprise that entertained 20 pediatric patients afflicted with cancer or who have beaten the disease.
Cowboys paired with youths at a luncheon and the children were given hats autographed by all 120 entries.
They also attended one night of rodeo and in their honor Cress wore a golden artificial carnation pinned to his left shoulder. Then he decided to wear it every night.
“It’s inspirational,” he said of the Golden Circle.
Not just another rodeo
There were 27 first-time qualifiers, each told, as Champion once was, to treat the National Finals like any other rodeo.
Easy for them to say, Taylor Broussard thought, as he prepared for round one in his New York New York hotel room by pacing for hours. Finally, as his turn to ride came, “I told myself, ‘Just breathe.’”
When he exhaled, he had an 83.5. Celebrating, Broussard held back any temptation to toss it into the crowd, A) because he knew he wasn’t supposed to and B) because it was new.
“I just bought it for the Finals,” he said. “My back-up hat isn’t very good looking. It’s well worn.”
One score up, nerves gone.
Marty Yates of Stephenville, Texas, is more seasoned. This was his sixth finals trip and the team roping heeler won round two in 7.3 seconds.
He is from rodeo stock where cutthroat competition rules whatever game is played.
“It ain’t everyone gets a trophy,” said Yates, who did earn one that night. “That’s my family. You play to win. My family competes hard. We play poker. We might play tonight.”
Steer wrestler Hunter Cure of Holliday, Texas, had a train wreck in round two, his steer basically out-wrestling him. He had so many bruises he needed a calculator to count, so when his 3.8 seconds won round three he felt vindicated. But he declined to describe the location of all his wounds.
“A lot I don’t think I can show you,” Cure said. “I’m glad to be as sound as I can be.”
Cure sounded like a bull rider. In two of the first three rounds, only three of 15 riders stayed on till the buzzer. Reigning world champ Kimzey called his second-round 84.5 a “survival ride.” Top contender Boudreau Campbell, of Crockett, Texas, who won Xtreme Bulls in Cody June 30, pumped his arms in the air as if his 82 was a championship ride.
Koby Radley, 21, of Montpelier, La., in his second NFR, won round three with a 92 on the infamous Spotted Demon.
“That bull is going to go down in history,” Radley said. “I’ve seen him buck off a lot of good guys.”
Just like Donna Kay Rule, it was the greatest night of his rodeo life to date.
“There’s nothing even close,” Radley said.
Rule did come close again in round three, taking third place.
It was family that kept Rule home all those years and when she spotted them in the crowd after winning, for her it was “doubling the excitement.”
By then, the Rules were no longer the only ones in the stands who knew her name.
